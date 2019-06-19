Two West Kelowna residents were arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Wetaskiwin man charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. (File photo by ADVOCATE STAFF)

Two people have been arrested after West Kelowna RCMP carried out a search warrant at a Chieftain Road home, Tuesday evening.

The police warrant was issued in part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of drug trafficking.

A 57-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were taken into police custody without incident.

During the search, police seized over $2,000 in cash, along with undisclosed amounts of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, GHB (Gamma-hydroxybuturate) and cocaine. Other items consistent with trafficking illicit drugs were also seized by police inside the residence.

Both West Kelowna residents face potential drug-related charges and are expected to appear in court at an unspecified date.

