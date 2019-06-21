Two weeks too long for hospital ward closure, says Chilliwack mayor

Pregnant women in Chilliwack to be diverted to Abbotsford hospital for labouring

A two-week closure of the maternity ward is two weeks too long, says Chilliwack’s mayor.

The community responded swiftly upon learning that the Chilliwack General Hospital’s maternity ward could be closed for up to 13 weeks beginning June 24, with politicians, midwives, and expectant mothers all weighing in on the matter. On June 20, Fraser Health Authority announced via a press release that the closure has been slimmed down to just two weeks.

But the release left out what has changed, and that’s not sitting well with Mayor Ken Popove.

“Their press release does not say how they will accomplish this shorter timeline and does not mention the addition of an obstetrician in Chilliwack,” he says. “This is just a Band-Aid fix and while we’re glad they were able to reduce the diversion to two weeks, it is two weeks too many for families in Chilliwack and the Eastern Fraser Valley that will need to make that long drive during a stressful time.”

The closure is due to an unexpected shortage of on-call obstetricians. Chilliwack currently only has three such doctors, and they are a requirement for a maternity ward to function, in case of emergencies.

They have recently posted an advertisement for a fourth doctor, but that wouldn’t explain what’s changed to reduce CGH’s closure time. During the two-week closure, pregnant women will be diverted to Abbotsford Regional Hospital as is procedure. The maternity ward is expected to be fully functioning again by July 9.

The whole issue of closure and diversion has highlighted the dire need for better health care coverage in Chilliwack and the surrounding area, says Popove.

“Ultimately, Fraser Health needs to attract more doctors, including obstetricians, so that a doctor shortage doesn’t threaten to close an entire unit in our hospital again,” he adds.

