Two weekend saves by Central Okanagan rescue crews

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews were kept busy this weekend with back to back rescues.

Getting outside to enjoy some long overdue spring sunshine led to trouble twice this weekend.

Early Sunday evening, crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the east side of Mt Boucherie to perform a technical rescue.

Two hikers reported to 9-1-1 that they were unable to progress up or down the mountain and were in need of assistance.

Rescue trucks from Westbank and Lakeview Heights stations responded alongside 10 firefighters.

“Firefighters lowered the hikers using ropes and harnesses back to the trail and walked them to safety,” said Jason Brolund, West Kelowna fire chief. “What started as a hike at 1 p.m. in the afternoon concluded with a safe, successful rescue just before 10 p.m.”

West Kelowna Fire Rescue reminds hikers to stick to marked trails and always be prepared for the conditions they may encounter.

On Saturday, at around 1 a.m., Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called to help a lost mountain biker in the Angel Springs area.

“He was cycling alone and decided to turn around but lost the heavily overgrown trail as daylight was fading,” read a post on COSAR’s page. “He lit a fire to dry out his damp cell phone and with five per cent of his battery left he called for help.”

READ MORE: RESCUE DEMAND ON THE RISE

Five COSAR members were involved in the task and crews made contact around 4 a.m. and escorted him out.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKatkmichaels@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.