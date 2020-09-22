Two-way race in NDP nomination for Boundary-Similkameen, party confirms

The results of the online contest will likely be announced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 24

A Grand Forks official and a councillor from Oliver are vying for the BC NDP’s nomination in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen, the party confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The winner will run as the riding’s NDP candidate in next month’s provincial election, said party spokesperson Tim Renneberg.

The nomination contest will run online for 24 hours starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday and will be determined by party members in the riding who have been “in good standing” with the NDP for at least three months.

Nominee Roly Russell currently represents rural Grand Forks on the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s (RDKB) elected council. He also represents the city on the Union of British Columbia Municipalities’ (UBCM) executive.

Nominee Aimee Grice, serves on Oliver’s town council alongside confirmed BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla.

Russell will take a leave from his RDKB and UBCM seats if he takes the NDP’s nomination, he told The Gazette. He added that he would resign both if he were elected to the legislature in October.

“It would be the ethical thing to do,” he said.

He said that he would work towards a number of core issues in Victoria, including affordable housing and homelessness, transportation and especially forestry.

“I don’t have a single-issue,” he continued. “In rural B.C, we have to be on top of them all.”

Russell withheld comment on the appropriateness of Premier Horgan’s decision to call the election.

“I certainly understand the logic of it.”

Grice confirmed she is running for the nomination, but was unavailable for comment Tuesday afternoon.

She has lived in Oliver for 15 years, where she ran a licenced daycare for seven years, according to a campaign bio.

Nominees are contesting seven NDP ridings across the province, according to Renneberg.

