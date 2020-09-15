Two vying for mayor’s chair in Lake Cowichan so far

Two people have signed nomination papers so far in the race to replace Lake Cowichan’s former mayor Rod Peters (pictured) who resigned in July. (File photo)

With just days to go before the nomination deadline on Sept. 18, two people have tossed their hats in the ring to replace Rod Peters as mayor of Lake Cowichan.

Peters resigned for personal reasons in July, and councillor Tim McGonigle has been serving as acting mayor since then.

Ross Forrest, who served three terms as mayor before losing to Peters in the last municipal elections in 2018, and Bob Day, who was a long-time town councillor before losing his bid to be mayor to Peters in 2018, have signed nomination papers so far.

Town CAO Joe Fernendez said the election campaign officially begins on Sept. 26, and the byelection will be held on Oct. 24.

Peters, who was serving his first term in the mayor’s chair, officially resigned on July 28 after sending a letter to council outlining his reasons.

In the letter, Peters said the health of his wife Karen is in decline and he wants to spend more time with her as she is his No. 1 priority.

“I’m almost 71 years old and Karen is 73 and I think it’s time I spend my time looking after her,” Peters said in the letter.

“I apologize for resigning but Karen needs my help having some quality of life, and I am going to help her all I can.”

