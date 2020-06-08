Two vehicles slide off embankment on connector between Merritt and Kelowna

The incident occurred in the afternoon of June 7

Icy road conditions on the connector between Merritt and Kelowna in the afternoon of June 7. (Contributed)

Two vehicles went off the road, down a steep embankment on the connector between Merritt and Kelowna in the afternoon of June 7.

According to an eye witness, the vehicles went off the road just past Loon Lake Lodge due to icy road conditions. The road reopened after vehicles were retrieved around 6 p.m.

Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

#BCHwy97C – Reports of a highway closure due to vehicle incident at Loon Lake Rd. Crews are en route, expect delays in the area #MerrittBC #Kelowna — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 7, 2020

READ MORE: Kelowna YMCA centres to reopen with protocols

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Twitter

Kelowna Capital News