Icy road conditions on the connector between Merritt and Kelowna in the afternoon of June 7. (Contributed)

Two vehicles slide off embankment on connector between Merritt and Kelowna

The incident occurred in the afternoon of June 7

  • Jun. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Two vehicles went off the road, down a steep embankment on the connector between Merritt and Kelowna in the afternoon of June 7.

According to an eye witness, the vehicles went off the road just past Loon Lake Lodge due to icy road conditions. The road reopened after vehicles were retrieved around 6 p.m.

Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Kelowna Capital News

