Two vehicles involved in accident on Channel Parkway

No details yet on the conditions of the vehicles' occupants

Two vehicles were involved in a motor vehicle incident Sunday morning at around 11 a.m. on the Channel Parkway in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton RCMP and the Fire Department responded to a two car-collision on the Channel Parkway between Duncan and Fairway Avenue around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The right lane of the Parkway heading north is currently closed to traffic.

One vehicle is in the right lane, while the other is off the road in the lightly wooded section of the Okanagan College Campus grounds.

Both vehicles have frontal damage.

More to come.

