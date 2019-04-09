Two vehicles found on fire in Fernie, RCMP suspect arson

Two vehicles found on fire in front of a Cedar Avenue residence has prompted an investigation by Elk Valley RCMP.

Two vehicles found on fire in front of a Fernie residence has prompted an investigation by local RCMP. File photo

Police and Fernie Fire Rescue responded to two vehicles on fire at 2:00 a.m. on April 6. According to RCMP, both vehicles had significant damage to the interiors, however, there were no injuries. At this time, the RCMP is treating this investigation as an arson.

“The public should not be worried as this is an isolated incident,” said RCMP Cst. Debra Katerenchuk in a release.

If anyone has any information to assist with this investigation, they are asked to contact the Fernie RCMP at 250-423-4404, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.