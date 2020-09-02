Two vehicles damaged in Duncan crash Tuesday afternoon

The Duncan Fire Department was called to the scene at 4:30 p.m.

Two vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage in a crash in Duncan on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Just as many were heading home from work on Tuesday, Sept. 1, a crash at the intersection of Boys Road and the Trans Canada Highway in Duncan snarled traffic.

The Duncan Fire Department was called to the scene at 4:30 p.m., and an ambulance and RCMP were also on hand.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, both with extensive front end damage. There were no reports of life-threatening injuries.

The crash blocked Boys Road at the highway, but traffic was able to continue in both directions on the TCH.

More information as it becomes available.

