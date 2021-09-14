Two-vehicle rollover MVI blocks Port Alberni intersection

Anderson Avenue and Melrose Street are blocked off as crews deal with incident

First responders are dealing with a rollover between two vehicles in the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Melrose Street that occurred after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2021. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni Valley emergency crews are dealing with a rollover motor vehicle incident involving two vehicles in the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Melrose Street.

The area is blocked off as crews deal with a fuel spill.

No information is available on the condition of any people in the vehicles.

People needing access to Maquinna School on Bruce Street will need to take a different route as Anderson and Melrose remain closed.

Alberni Valley News