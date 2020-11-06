Two vehicle incident at Rose Avenue and Ethel Street

Two engines are currently on scene

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

The lone occupant of a van was extricated by rescue crews. According to Capital News reporter Daniel Taylor, the man is being attended to by paramedics and seems responsive.

Crews have taken him to the hospital.

The incident occurred in a residential area, near Guisachan Road and Ethel Avenue. The intersection has been closed, but traffic is currently unaffected.

Three fire engines, one ambulance and two RCMP cruisers are still on scene waiting for cleanup.

—

A two-vehicle incident is slowing traffic down at Rose Avenue and Ethel Street.

According to rescue crews on scene, there are two patients due to the incident.

Fire crews had to remove a door off one of the vehicles to extricate a patient.

We’ll have more information as more details become available.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

