No serious injuries evident on scene but traffic along Highways 7 and 9 affected

A crash near Agassiz has caused some traffic delays in the area Wednesday morning, but no major injuries appear to have occurred. (Adam Louis/ Agassiz-Harrison Observer)

Traffic is jammed this morning at the intersection of Highways 7 and 9 that leads to Agassiz.

The cause is a two-vehicle crash, but there are no signs that there are serious injuries for any of the people involved.

Paramedics, the RCMP and Agassiz Fire were all on scene.

Traffic is being directed but is backed up along the Agassiz-Rosedale bridge. Traffic coming from the north is also being affected.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer