Two vehicle crash on Highway 97. Image: Michael Rodriguez

Two vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 97

The incident happened at the intersection of Leckie Road and Highway 97 about 3:30 p.m.

A two vehicle collision has slowed traffic on Highway 97 and Leckie Road, in Kelowna.

Vehicles are unable to turn left off the highway onto Leckie.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

RCMP and one fire truck attended the scene.

It’s unclear if any of those involved were injured, however an ambulance was not called in.

Kelowna Capital News

