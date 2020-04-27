Two vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 97

A two vehicle collision has slowed traffic on Highway 97 and Leckie Road, in Kelowna.

Vehicles are unable to turn left off the highway onto Leckie.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

RCMP and one fire truck attended the scene.

It’s unclear if any of those involved were injured, however an ambulance was not called in.

No thru traffic on Leckie Road at Highway 97 due to two vehicle MVA @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/y4Txyig5Sg

— michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) April 27, 2020