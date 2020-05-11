The collision happened about 5:00 p.m.

Two vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The collision took place about 5 p.m. at the Banks Road intersection

  • May. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Banks Road and Highway 97 North, slowed traffic Monday evening.

According to a witness on the scene, a black Acura was attempting to turn left off the highway and allegedly crashed into a grey Volkswagen travelling southbound, about 5 p.m.

The force of the crash pushed the grey Volkswagen up onto a turning median of the southbound lanes of Highway 97.

Emergency crews were assessing the drivers and passengers of both vehicles.

Traffic was slow going on the highway while crews cleaned up the scene.

Kelowna Capital News

