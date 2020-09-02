Two vehicle crash on Benvoulin Road sends SUV onto its side

Traffic is slow going in the area

UPDATE: 3:23 p.m.

Two tow trucks are now in the area to clean up the scene.

——

A two-vehicle crash on Benvoulin Road forced a large black SUV to flip on its side.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. near Fisher Road when a Jeep SUV and a larger SUV collided.

All occupants are reportedly out of the vehicle. According to a witness, a person driving the Jeep went to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown. The status of the other vehicle’s driver is also unknown.

Traffic along Benvoulin is slow going in both directions.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News