Two vehicle crash near VicPD sends one to hospital

The driver of a scooter was placed in an ambulance after being struck by a blue car

One person has been taken to hospital after a scooter was struck by a car Friday morning in downtown Victoria.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Quadra Street and Caledonia Avenue, right out front of the Victoria Police Department.

First responders were quickly on scene and found the male driver of the scooter lying in the middle of the road. He was placed on a spine board and loaded into a waiting ambulance.

The driver of the blue mitsubishi stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

More to come…

