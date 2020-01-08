Two-vehicle crash near Harvey Ave in Kelowna

A two car vehicle collison Wednesday afternoon has been added to the builiding number of winter crashes in Kelowna.

At around 1:15 p.m., the collision was reported on Kirschner Road just off of Highway 97. Fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash, but no injuries have yet to be reported.

Two-car collision on Krischner and Harvey in Kelowna. A white Mazda3 collided with a red Chevrolet truck head on. Mazda is severely damaged. The amount of passengers and the extent on injuries, if any, are unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/s7xEnLd3BU — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) January 8, 2020

Traffic on Harvey has not been affected as crews clear the scene.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.