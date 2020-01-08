(Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

Two-vehicle crash near Harvey Ave in Kelowna

A two-vehicle crash was reported off Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon

  Jan. 8, 2020
  News

A two car vehicle collison Wednesday afternoon has been added to the builiding number of winter crashes in Kelowna.

At around 1:15 p.m., the collision was reported on Kirschner Road just off of Highway 97. Fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash, but no injuries have yet to be reported.

Traffic on Harvey has not been affected as crews clear the scene.

