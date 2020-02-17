(Black Press Media file photo)

Two-vehicle crash in Langford sends one to hospital Monday morning

Driver sent to hospital with unspecified injuries

  • Feb. 17, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A two-vehicle crash in Langford sent one person to hospital Monday morning and re-routed traffic.

At 10:55 a.m. on Feb. 17, West Shore RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP reminds drivers to watch for pedestrians following two incidents

Police said one motorist was turning left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway when struck by another vehicle travelling straight through the intersection.

Both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene and there were reports of traffic being diverted at the time. Around 11:45 a.m., Langford Fire Rescue confirmed traffic was moving freely again.

One of the drivers was sent to hospital with unspecified injuries.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
SOPA Square business owners voice outrage over heating issues
Next story
Marysville Lions Housing Society proposes expansion of Valleyview Lodge

Just Posted

Most Read