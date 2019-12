Emergency crews are on scene

One vehicle left the roadway, striking two mailboxes at Blanshard and Fort streets. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

A crash near the Fort and Blanshard streets intersection resulted in one vehicle leaving the roadway and striking two mailboxes.

Two vehicles were believed to be involved in the collision at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday.

No word on injuries at this time.

More to come…

