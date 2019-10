Eckhardt Avenue and Westminster Avenue remain closed while emergency crews are on scene

A two vehicle crash has shut down both northbound lanes of Eckhardt Avenue West at Westminster Avenue in Penticton.

An SUV and a smaller car collided just before 11:30 a.m.

The driver of the green SUV had to be placed on a stretcher by emergency crews and taken to BC Ambulance.

The passenger of the SUV said her sister-in-law was the driver is badly hurt.

A man from the smaller car is also being looked over by paramedics on scene.

Traffic is being detoured onto Westminster Avenue.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.