Two-vehicle crash at Banks and Highway 97 N

Neither vehicle sustained significant damage

  • Apr. 28, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A two-vehicle collision is blocking the right turning lane of Banks Road at Highway 97 North.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

It appears a red SUV rear-ended a black SUV, neither vehicle sustained significant damage. According to fire crews on the scene, there were no major injuries to those involved.

Traffic is slow going in the southbound lanes of Highway 97.

Kelowna Capital News

