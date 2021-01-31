Two-vehicle collision sends at least one person to hospital in Quesnel

Police, fire and ambulances were called to the scene in South Quesnel just after 5 p.m.

Quesnel RCMP alongside fire and ambulance crews responded to a crash near Highway 97 in Quesnel on Jan. 31. (Observer file photo)

At least one person was taken to hospital after a car and truck collided on, or just off, Highway 97 in Quesnel.

The crash took place on the turnoff to Valhalla Road and the highway.

The fire department, RCMP and paramedics were called to the scene just after 5 p.m.on Sunday, Jan. 31.

Both vehicles, a red car and a white pickup truck, had damage to the front.

Traffic along Highway 97 was still able to flow, as only one of two northbound lanes was closed by crews.

Crews had to battle a rainfall which started after the crash.

READ MORE: Semi-truck crashes down 200-foot embankment off Highway 97

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer