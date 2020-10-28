Two-vehicle collision occurs around Highway 3 in Ootischenia

None of the motorists were injured in the incident

A two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Columbia Road and Highway 3 in Ootischenia at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ootischenia Fire Department acting fire chief Len Coates said the incident likely occurred when a female driver was turning onto Highway 3 from Columbia Road. As she was turning, the male driver was attempting to either cross or turn onto the highway from the other side of Columbia Road when they hit each other.

One of the cars ended up on top of the curb along the side of the highway.

None of the drivers were injured and no other occupants were in their vehicles.

This isn’t the first time an accident has occurred around the intersection.

“The roads intersect on a little bit of an angle, therefore it doesn’t provide the best visual for drivers,” said Coates.

“Before a lighting system was installed there, I was going to an accident every month at that location.”

According to ICBC stats, the intersection was the most common place for car crashes in 2019.

Castlegar RCMP and Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement crews also responded to the collision.

READ MORE: No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Castlegar News