  • Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Emergency services has responded to a two-vehicle collision at Camrose Street and Warren Avenue on Monday afternoon around 1 p.m.

The lane is closed heading west on Warren Avenue.

Whether the drivers of both vehicles have been injured is uncertain but the driver of the small SUV has been taken by ambulance to the hospital.

-With files from Kristi Patton

