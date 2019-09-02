Emergency services has responded to a two-vehicle collision at Camrose Street and Warren Avenue on Monday afternoon around 1 p.m.

The lane is closed heading west on Warren Avenue.

Whether the drivers of both vehicles have been injured is uncertain but the driver of the small SUV has been taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Two vehicle collision at Camrose Street and Warren Avenue In #Penticton Traffic travelling on Warren Avenue is being detoured pic.twitter.com/50cfPkL8c5 — Penticton Western News (@PentictonNews) September 2, 2019

-With files from Kristi Patton