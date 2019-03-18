Two-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in South Okanagan

One person suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident Monday on Highway 97

Penticton RCMP and other emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 97 Monday afternoon. (File photo - Western News)

One person was reportedly taken to Penticton Regional Hospital following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 97 and Burnaby Avenue Monday about 3:20 p.m.

According to a spokesman for the Penticton Fire Department a vehicle was t-boned at the lighted intersection. Special equipment was not required to removed the injured person.

One of the vehicles was severely damaged in the crash.

Further information was not available.

Mark Brett | Reporter

