Two-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in South Okanagan

One person was reportedly taken to Penticton Regional Hospital following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 97 and Burnaby Avenue Monday about 3:20 p.m.
According to a spokesman for the Penticton Fire Department a vehicle was t-boned at the lighted intersection. Special equipment was not required to removed the injured person.
One of the vehicles was severely damaged in the crash.
Further information was not available.
