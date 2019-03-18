Penticton RCMP and other emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 97 Monday afternoon. (File photo - Western News)

Two-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in South Okanagan

One person suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident Monday on Highway 97

One person was reportedly taken to Penticton Regional Hospital following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 97 and Burnaby Avenue Monday about 3:20 p.m.

According to a spokesman for the Penticton Fire Department a vehicle was t-boned at the lighted intersection. Special equipment was not required to removed the injured person.

One of the vehicles was severely damaged in the crash.

Further information was not available.

