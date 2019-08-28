Two trucks involved in accident on Hwy 16

In a Facebook video, a logging truck has appeared to have veered off the road on Highway 16. (Screenshot)

Two semi trucks have appeared to have collided on Highway 16 between Terrace and Kitwanga.

A Facebook user posted a video driving past the accident scene, where a logging truck can be spotted having veered off the road into the trees. Tires and debris are seen on the roadway.

The user says they saw an ambulance approaching the scene but did not see anyone seriously injured.

The Terrace Standard has reached out to RCMP and the Ministry of Transportation but has not yet received a response.

More to come.

natalia@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter