Two trucks end up in ditch following collision in Abbotsford

Two trucks ended up in the ditch following a collision, which also appeared to have involved a tractor, on Friday morning at Vye and Marion roads in Abbotsford. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

Two trucks ended up in the ditch following a collision Friday morning in Abbotsford that also appeared to involve a tractor.

The collision took place at about 8:40 a.m. in the area of Marion and Vye Roads in southeast Abbotsford.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

More details will be released as they become available.