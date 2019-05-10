Two trucks ended up in the ditch following a collision, which also appeared to have involved a tractor, on Friday morning at Vye and Marion roads in Abbotsford. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

Two trucks end up in ditch following collision in Abbotsford

Incident occurrs Friday morning at Vye and Marion roads

  • May. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two trucks ended up in the ditch following a collision Friday morning in Abbotsford that also appeared to involve a tractor.

The collision took place at about 8:40 a.m. in the area of Marion and Vye Roads in southeast Abbotsford.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

More details will be released as they become available.

Previous story
UBC engineering students tackle clothing donation bin fix
Next story
Crews deal with small fire next to Nanaimo’s historic Bastion

Just Posted

Most Read