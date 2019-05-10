Two trucks end up in ditch following collision in Abbotsford

Two trucks ended up in the ditch following a collision Friday morning in Abbotsford that also appeared to involve a tractor.
The collision took place at about 8:40 a.m. in the area of Marion and Vye Roads in southeast Abbotsford.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
More details will be released as they become available.
Just overheard someone mention a "pretty serious eye injury," and an ambulance rushed off. pic.twitter.com/qMGzBnoL5K
— áµˆáµ˜Ë¢áµ—â±n áµáµ’áµˆá¶ Ê³áµ‰Ê¸ (@dustinrgodfrey) May 10, 2019