Two tiny homes stolen from Surrey company

This cub model tiny home was stolen from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes in Surrey earlier this week. (Rolling Bear Tiny Homes Facebook photo)

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pair of tiny homes were stolen from Surrey earlier this week.

The tiny homes – both of which can be towed – were taken from Rolling Bear Tiny Homes (6964 152 St.) sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 28 and the following morning, Sgt. El Sturko told Peace Arch News.

Sturko added that police are looking for anyone with information on the thefts or who may have seen the trailers. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

On Wednesday, the Rolling Bear Facebook page announced a $5,000 reward for the “the person that comes forward first and knows where these two buildings are or who has them.” A subsequent post identified the stolen homes as the company’s ‘Cub model’ as well as the company’s ‘Cabin Office.’

