Two test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey long-term care facility

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Whalley long-term care facility.

One resident and one staff member have tested positive for the virus as Cherington Place, according to a release from Fraser Health Thursday (Oct. 7). It adds the two are at their homes in self-isolation.

Cherington Place is owned and operated by Belvedere Seniors Living.

The facility’s last outbreak was declared over June 17. In total, there were 28 cases and five deaths. Of the cases, 21 were residents and seven were staff. All deaths were among residents.

That outbreak was first reported May 18, with one resident and one staff member initially contracting the virus.

