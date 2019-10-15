Two temporary voyages between Prince Rupert and Ketchikan added to AMHS schedule

October and November will see service to Alaska during the last week of each month

The ferry, MV Malaspina, arrives at port in Wrangell. The vessel will also be sailing into Prince Rupert’s waters for a very short period over the next two months. (Courtesy Photo

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) restored a pair of round trips between Prince Rupert and Ketchikan — one in Oct. and one during the last week of Nov.

The AMHS was scheduled to end service from Ketchikan to Prince Rupert at the end of Sept. over several issues affecting the service such as a failure to secure an armed RCMP presence for American personnel working in the city, budgetary constraints and a dispute over dock repairs.

As of yet there is no word as to what caused the change in schedule. The last update from the City of Prince Rupert was that the issue was now in the hands of the State of Alaska, which was reviewing solutions presented by the stakeholders from a federal lens.

OCTOBER

Ketchikan to Prince Rupert: Monday, Oct 28

Departs at 7:30 p.m. AKDT and arrives in Prince Rupert at 3:30 a.m. PST.

Prince Rupert to Ketchikan: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Departs at 6:30 a.m. PST and arrives in Ketchikan at 12:30 p.m. AKDT.

NOVEMBER

Ketchikan to Prince Rupert: Monday, Nov. 25

Departs at 12 p.m. AKDT and arrives in Prince Rupert at 7:30 p.m. PST.

Prince Rupert to Ketchikan: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Departs at 10:30 p.m. PST and arrives in Ketchikan at 4:00 a.m. AKDT.

