Traffic moving in both directions around accident scene near Haliburton Street

An SUV and a hatchback collided on the Trans-Canada Highway at Haliburton Street in south Nanaimo on Friday afternoon. CHRISH BUSH/The News Bulletin

Two motorists were taken to hospital after a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in south Nanaimo.

Crews were called out a little after 1:30 p.m. to the scene at the Haliburton Street intersection, where an SUV and a hatchback had collided.

Drivers of both vehicles sustained unknown injuries.

Traffic was moving in both directions around the accident.

