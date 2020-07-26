Two taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Maple Ridge

Saturday collision involving a car happened as a group of riders were travelling together

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car at Laity and Lougheed in Maple Ridge on Saturday, July 25 (Photo submitted)

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Maple Ridge near the intersection of Laity Street and Lougheed Highway on Saturday, July 25.

One witness said it appeared the pair were riding together with several other motorcycles when the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m.

Both were transported to hospital by ambulance with undetermined injuries.

Some witnesses suggested the accident occurred after a pedestrian stepped in front of the motorcycles.

More details when they become available.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News