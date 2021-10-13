Two suspects arrested after Terrace woman badly beaten and robbed

Terrace RCMP detachment pictured on on Aug. 18, 2021. Police arrested two men on Oct. 7, after a woman was beaten, robbed and forcibly confined on Oct. 5, 2021. The men have been charged with a variety of offences and are being held in custody. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two suspects have been arrested and charged following what police describe as a targeted and “brutal beating of a Terrace woman.”

According to an Oct. 12 RCMP media release, the woman was robbed of cash, beaten with a weapon, forcibly confined and threatened after attending an address on Oct. 5.

Police arrested Matthew Janzen and Brooke Turner on Oct. 7, and a combined total of 24 charges have been laid against the suspects, including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery, among other offences.

Police say that Janzen and Turner have been remanded in custody, and the woman is recovering from her injuries.

After the arrests, officers executed a search warrant on the residence and seized weapons and evidence. RCMP do not believe that the public is at risk in relation to the suspects, and an investigation is ongoing.

RCMP ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Terrace detachment at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Terrace Standard