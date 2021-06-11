Two suspects arrested after apparent stabbing in Abbotsford

Emergency services were on the scene of an apparent stabbing Friday afternoon (June 11) in the 2400 block of Countess Street in Abbotsford. (Photo: Kaytlin Harrison)

A man was taken to hospital in Abbotsford on Friday afternoon (June 11) after an apparent stabbing.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said emergency services were called at about 1:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of Countess Street, where they located the victim.

Bird said patrol officers located and arrested two suspects.

Patrol officers, major crime detectives, and the forensic identification unit remain in the area, as they speak to witnesses and collect evidence.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. However, investigators believe the parties involved are known to each other,” Bird said.

Any witnesses or those who have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Peardonville Road and Countess Street between 1 and 1:45 p.m. are asked to call police at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford News