Two Sunday morning fires keep Victoria firefighters busy

It is not clear what caused two fires early Sunday morning in downtown Victoria, but fire officials have forwarded both incidents for additional review.

Battalion Chief Brian Elvedahl of the Victoria Department said the department’s fire prevention division will review a fire near a James Bay grocery store and a fire in Bastion Square that happened within less than an hour of each other to look for any future patterns.

A single engine and four crews responded to a fire near the Thrifty Foods location in James Bay in the 400 block of Simcoe Street at around 1:11 a.m. The fire started inside a donation bin for clothing, said Elvedahl, adding it is not clear what caused the fire.

“It’s hard to say what the actual cause of the fire was,” he said, noting that the clothing donation bin included a bag of household items.

The same crew then responded to a dumpster fire in Bastion Square just shortly after 2 a.m., said Elvedahl.

Neither fire threatened any structures, he said. This said, the fires will undergo review, he said.

