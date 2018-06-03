Two strikes and speeders are out

Community policing and Smithers RCMP join forces to combat speeding

  • Jun. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Community policing volunteers and the Smithers RCMP are joining forces to better ensure our roadways are kept safe.

The ICBC ‘Two Strikes’ Drive Safe Initiative involves Community Police Speed Watch volunteers setting up at key locations throughout communities with a clearly posted seed limit sign and radar with a clearly displayed screen advising the oncoming drivers of their current speed.

The RCMP radar is set up some distance down the road. Should a driver ignore the posted speed limit and displayed reminder — the first strike — of Speed Watch Community Police volunteers, the Smithers RCMP after the “second strike” take appropriate enforcement action under the Motor Vehicle Act.

