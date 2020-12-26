Two South Okanagan Schools report COVID-19 exposures ahead of winter break

Penticton Secondary School and Osoyoos Secondary School both had exposures according to Interior Health

Penticton Secondary School is one of two in the South Okanagan that has reported potential COVID-19 exposures ahead of winter break.

Two schools in the South Okanagan had exposures to COVID-19 ahead of their winter break, according to Interior Health.

In School Districts 53 and 67, Osoyoos Secondary School and Penticton Secondary School have dates of potential exposures listed on the Interior Health school exposure list.

Penticton Secondary School lists potential exposures on Dec. 16, 17 and 18.

Five days, Dec. 11, 13, 14, 15 and 16 are listed for Osoyoos Secondary School’s potential exposures.

Following the confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Interior Health begins contact tracing and notifying those who may have come into contact with the infected individual.

SD53 saw their first reported exposure on Nov. 30 at the South Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver, while SD67 reported exposures starting with Giant’s Head Elementary in Summerland on Nov. 23, before Penticton Secondary and Princess Margaret Secondary reported their first exposures on Nov. 26.

The daily cases in the Interior have not decreased, as the most recent report from the Ministry of Health noted 71 cases on Dec. 24.

The McKinney Place outbreak in Oliver has so far recorded 75 cases, with 54 residents and 21 staff having tested positive according to the most recent report from Interior Health. Eight residents have died.

Village by the Station in Penticton saw their case count double in that same report, from four cases to eight.

