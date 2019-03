Snowmobilers failed to return home Monday from the Bouleau Lake area

Vernon Search and Rescue, along with the RCMP, are looking for two missing snowmobilers. (File photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue crews are searching for two missing snowmobilers.

Police said the two missing snowmobilers failed to return home Monday, March 4 from the Bouleau Lake area.

More to come.

