Two sent to hospital after single-vehicle collision near Cloverdale

Man and woman had to be rescued from their vehicle by firefighters

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle collision Monday. (Shane MacKichan photos)

A man and a woman had to be freed from their vehicle by firefighters after a serious collision south of Cloverdale Monday morning.

According to a witness, one man was airlifted to hospital and a woman was transported by ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The accident reportedly happened at 8:25 a.m.

The witness wrote to Peace Arch News that it appears an SUV lost control and rolled off the road into a tree.

Surrey RCMP have 176 Street closed from Highway 10 to 40 Avenue while they investigate.