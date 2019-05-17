Two senior City of Revelstoke staff on paid leave

The City of Revelstoke's Chief Administrative Officer, Allan Chabot and the city's Director of Engineering, Mike Thomas, are currently off work on paid leave.

In a statement Friday afternoon Mayor Gary Sulz confirmed that the senior staff members were on leave but said he couldn’t share any more information.

“I can’t go further into details or background except to say that personnel matters are treated as confidential issues which involve personal information and I cannot, out of a sense of fairness, say anything more at this time but will make a further statement when I am able to do so,” Sulz said in an email.

This decision comes a week or so after the city announced that the planning department was once again short staffed and that while in the process of hiring, contractors will be enlisted to help the team.

