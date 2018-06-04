Two semi trucks tangle on Highway 5

Two tractor trailer units, one hauling wood chips, tangled with each other on Highway 5 approximately 8 kilometers south of Barriere this morning.

A call for Barriere first responders came in just after 8 a.m. with Search and Rescue attending.

Reports from the scene say it appears the two semis somehow managed to clip each other while passing causing one driver to lose control and enter the ditch on the west side of the highway in an area known as Exlou.

Both drivers were lucky to escape without injury but the one truck and trailer that hit the ditch was totaled according to a witness at the scene.