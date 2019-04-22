(BC Ferries/Twitter)

Two-sailing wait to get off Vancouver Island

Backlog continues despite extra sailings over Easter

The wait continues with two full ferries from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen for the 5 and 6 p.m. sailings.

The 7 p.m. from the Island to the Mainland was more than 70 per cent full by 4:45 p.m. The final ferry at 10 p.m. was a scant 20 per cent full by that time.

BC Ferries added nearly 90 extra sailings for the Easter long weekend, including 70 between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, but full ferries ruled Easter Monday, with a one-sailing wait at noon. Reservations are recommended for anyone intending to sail back to the Mainland today and can be made online at bcferries.com.

