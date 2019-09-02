Two sailing wait for ferry passengers leaving the Island

Currently there’s a two sailing wait for passengers at Swartz Bay heading to Tsawwassen, the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings are 100 per cent full and the 3 p.m. sailing is already more than half full at 55 per cent. (Charlotte Prong/Parkhill File)

It’s a busy day for BC Ferries passengers leaving the island and heading home to conclude the end of the long weekend.

READ ALSO: Northern lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

Currently there’s a two sailing wait for passengers at Swartz Bay heading to Tsawwassen, the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings are 100 per cent full and the 3 p.m. sailing is already more than half full at 55 per cent.

READ ALSO: Camosun College welcomes Japanese princess

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 1 p.m. sailing is 87 per cent full and the 2 p.m. sailing is 49 per cent full.

For current conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.