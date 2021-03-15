Two Saanich men arrested after complaints of drug operation targeting people with addictions

Two men could face trafficking charges after joint operation

Police have made two arrests after complaints of drug traffickers targeting people with addictions at Greater Victoria shelters.

Two Saanich men were arrested March 11 after a joint operation between the Victoria Police Department and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Armed with a search warrant, police searched three vehicles and a residence in the 4000-block of Orion Place in Saanich. They located amounts of cash, fentanyl and cocaine consistent with drug trafficking, according to a VicPD release. Two Saanich men were arrested and face recommended trafficking charges.

The arrests follow a month-long surveillance-heavy investigation, in which police say alleged sales of drugs took place involving marginalized community members in multi-unit residential temporary housing facilities and shelters.

Victoria News