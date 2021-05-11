Two Rutland schools exposed to COVID-19

Interior Health confirmed COVID-19 exposures at two Rutland schools on Tuesday (May 11).

Both Rutland Senior Secondary and Pearson Road Elementary school noted exposures, according to the Central Okanagan School District. Rutland Senior Secondary was exposed to the virus on May 6 and 7 and Pearson Road Elementary was exposed on May 7.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” reads a news release from the school district.

Interior Health reported another 65 cases of the virus on Tuesday, for a total of 11,490 cases throughout the region since the pandemic began.

Currently, there are 26 individuals hospitalized due to the virus and 10 are in intensive care. The death toll due to the virus remains at 140 in the region.

