Two Revelstoke groups receive CBT social grants

Revelstoke School District and Women's Shelter Society among 16 recipients in the region

The Revelstoke School District is one of two local recipients of Columbia Basin Trust’s social grants. (Google Maps)

Two Revelstoke initiatives are among the 16 receiving funding from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Social Grants.

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is receiving $32,195 for councelling sessions, while the Revelstoke School District is receiving $67,200 to support the Revelstoke Child and Youth Mental Health and Substance Use Collaborative partners.

“Our goal is to strengthen social well-being and address social issues in Basin communities,” said Aimee Ambrosone Columbia Basin Trust Director, Delivery of Benefits. “All of these projects are taking concrete actions that will have lasting effects, both on the individuals who access the services and on overall quality of life in our region.”

The project description for the Women’s Shelter reads: “Experts from the community will lead weekly counselling sessions and participants will be connected or referred to existing community resources when appropriate.”

The project description for the Revelstoke School District says: ” Support the Revelstoke Child and Youth Mental Health and Substance Use Collaborative partners to establish or connect to preventative, multi-sector early intervention initiatives for children and youth aged six to 24 who are experiencing mental health and substance use challenges.”

The Trust has distributed more than $6 million to improving social well-being in our communities since starting the Social Grants program in 2012.

For more information about the program, visit ourtrust.org/socialgrants.

