Two rescued after late night SeaDoo ride on Harrison River

Two people stranded in the Harrison River are safe on land after their SeaDoos became grounded in the river late Canada Day.
According to Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue manager Neil Brewer, KHSAR was called out to a report of two people stranded in the river around 12:30 a.m. this morning (July 2).
According to Brewer, the pair had left the Harrison River RV and Campground (formerly the Old Orchard campground) in Harrison Mills around 8:30 p.m., but got stuck around 9 p.m. in the shallow water on the south side of the river, below the rapids.
SAR located the pair at 3 a.m. this morning and took them to shore. Both were cold, but otherwise okay.
