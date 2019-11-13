Two reports of prowlers in one night in Esquimalt

VicPD notes simple changes can help prevent crime around your home

The Victoria Police Department received reports of suspicious people in two separate areas of Esquimalt Tuesday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department received two separate reports of prowlers Tuesday night in Esquimalt.

A suspicious person was seen in the back and side yards of houses in the 800-block of Elrick Place and VicPD also received reports of a suspicious person in the 500-block of Lampson Street.

VicPD suggests implementing certain principles of crime prevention through environmental design, which can be as simple as making physical changes to the environment around your residence, which can drastically reduce or eliminate criminal behaviour.

Two handbooks have been released by police for residential and business use, to read them visit vicpd.ca/CPTED. To report anything suspicious call 250-995-7654.

