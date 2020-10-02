Two Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen directors to run in B.C. election

Two directors on the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board are both putting their hat in the ring for the Oct. 24 B.C. election.

But Petra Veintimilla and Toni Boot have taken different approaches to their roles within the governing body during the election campaign.

Boot, the mayor of Summerland, has taken a leave of absence from her role on Summerland council and has also stepped down from her regional district roles during the campaign.

She is running as the New Democratic Party candidate in the riding of Penticton.

Her roles on the regional district include the position of vice-chair on the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District.

This means Coun. Doug Patan is serving as the acting mayor of Summerland in October and Coun. Erin Trainer has been appointed as one of Summerland’s two representatives to the regional district board.

Veintimilla, an Oliver councillor, is continuing with her role on council and on the regional district board.

Her roles at the regional district include chairing the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District.

She is the B.C. Liberal candidate for the Boundary-Similkameen riding.

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer of the regional district, said directors on the regional district, whether appointed from councils or elected directly to the board, are not required to take a leave of absence if they are seeking election to a provincial or federal seat.

