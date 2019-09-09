Two recent deaths deemed not suspicious: Alberni RCMP

Two people have died in separate incidents that happened in public in Port Alberni.

Two people have died in separate incidents that happened in public in Port Alberni.

Last week a person succumbed to a medical issue in front of Shoppers Drug Mart, according to Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne.

“It was health related, certainly not an overdose,” he clarified.

The second incident occurred Saturday, Sept. 7 around dinnertime in the 2700-block of Eighth Avenue when an elderly person was discovered on the sidewalk in medical distress. Two ambulances and two police cars attended the scene, but emergency personnel were unable to revive the person.

The Port Alberni RCMP had no more information to release, Dionne said: neither one of the incidents was deemed suspicious. The cases were turned over to the BC Coroners’ office, which does not generally release names.

susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter